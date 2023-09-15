This morning, I received a text of a list of things that last forever. I started to think of all the things that do not last forever, such as cars, trucks, tractors, and any other pieces of mechanical machinery. We have a couple of men in our church that work in the maintenance departments at local plants. Their life is dictated by the machinery in those plants. There are times when their plans have to be changed because something breaks down and must be fixed before the plant can continue to operate.

Then there are those buildings that need attention at the most inconvenient times. The phone rings and there is a clogged drain or a water leak. You can almost be sure that after a hard rain, there will be roof leaks that show up. Then not only the roof has to be repaired, but many times the ceiling will also need attention. Concrete will crack and deteriorate in time. Joints in brick and block will crumble.

All of my life I have longed for something that last forever. Something that could be done once and it would not have to be done again. Even the memories of our friends and relatives will fade away after a few generations.

I have come to the conclusion that there is nothing man made that will last forever. I have found, however, that there are eternal things; things that do last forever.

Jesus was asked by a rich young man in Matthew 19:16, “What shall I do to have eternal life?”

This lets us know that life lasts forever. Jesus said in Matthew 25:46 that the righteous will enter into eternal life.

And the scripture that most of us know is John 3:16 where Jesus said: “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life.”

Even though we will trade in the body of flesh and blood for a glorified body, we are created to last forever. God has made us eternal beings and we must see the value in our relationships because God does; and He created all things!

