Hillsboro tennis beats Lady Lions

HILLSBORO — The Washington High School tennis team visited Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 14 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Hillsboro won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Scarlett Studebaker, 3-6, 3-6.

Kate Bailey lost to Aly Johnson at second singles, 2-6, 1-6.

At third singles, Adysun Bartruff fell to Jenna Hart, 0-6, 3-6.

Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer lost at first doubles to Kallie Sharp and Keyle Johnson, 2-6, 2-6.

At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods were defeated by Natalie Tharp and Adalyn Gaines, 1-6, 3-6.

Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.