Hillsboro tennis beats Lady Lions

HILLSBORO — The Washington High School tennis team visited Hillsboro Thursday, Sept. 14 for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.
Hillsboro won the match, 5-0.
At first singles, Jillian Frederick lost to Scarlett Studebaker, 3-6, 3-6.
Kate Bailey lost to Aly Johnson at second singles, 2-6, 1-6.
At third singles, Adysun Bartruff fell to Jenna Hart, 0-6, 3-6.
Siddhi Patel and Sam Dallmayer lost at first doubles to Kallie Sharp and Keyle Johnson, 2-6, 2-6.
At second doubles, Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods were defeated by Natalie Tharp and Adalyn Gaines, 1-6, 3-6.
Washington will host Miami Trace Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.