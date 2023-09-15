McClain soccer shuts out Lady Lions, 7-0

Washington High School sophomore Khalia Smith (30) goes for the ball against McClain senior Luca Matesic during a Frontier Athletic Conference match at McClain High School Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

GREENFIELD — The Washington High School soccer team traveled to Greenfield to take on the McClain Tigers Thursday, Sept. 14.

McClain took a 4-0 halftime lead en route to a 7-0 victory.

Washington is now 1-9 overall, 0-4 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

McClain improves to 2-3-1, 1-2-1 in conference play.

Senior Luca Matesic scored four goals.

Freshman Paisley Pryor had one goal, junior Isabelle Smith scored one and freshman Baylee Hickok scored one.

Matesic, senior Kaitlyn Jett, sophomore Abigail Marsh and sophomore Bailey Parson each had one assist for McClain.

McClain starts two seniors, two juniors and the rest are freshman and sophomores, McClain head coach Blaine Bergstrom explained.

“Our first (player) off the bench is a sophomore, too,” Bergstrom said. “So, that’s where things are at right now.

“We played a really tough Chillicothe team the other night and played competitively,” Bergstrom said. “We scored three goals against them. We’ve never done that, I don’t think, in school history.

“I keep telling the girls, we have to be competitive, no matter who we play,” Bergstrom said. “I want to make sure (we’re) competing all the time and getting better all the time.”

McClain will host Hillsboro Tuesday, while Washington plays at Miami Trace Tuesday.