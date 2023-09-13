Washington High School 2023 Homecoming Court

Washington High School’s Homecoming Court prior to the parade Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. (Seated are the senior Queen candidates, l-r); Maryn Mustain, Annie Rayburn, Maggie Gilmore and Kierstyn Mitchell; (standing, l-r); King cadidates Garrett Wahl and Logan Presley; freshman attendant Abigail Forsythe, sophomore attendant Alora Self, junior attendant Jarika Mick and King cadidates Panth Shah and Ian Rogers-Wright. The Queen and King will be announced just before the Blue Lions’ football game against the Monroe Hornets Friday evening. Game time is 7 p.m.