Lady Panthers earn three-set victory over Hillsboro

Lady Panther Allison Carter (14) digs out a serve during the first set of the match against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Also pictured for Miami Trace is Cecilia Robinson (3) and Sydney Carter (23).

HILLSBORO — It was a battle of two Frontier Athletic Conference foes on Tuesday as the Miami Trace Lady Panthers (6-0, 2-0) traveled to take on the Hillsboro Lady Indians (3-3, 1-1) in a volleyball match.

The Lady Panthers would sweep the Lady Indians in three sets to stay unbeaten in league play and overall on the season.

Miami Trace won the first set 25-20.

The second set was a marathon that went back and forth and saw the Lady Panthers win 30-28.

In the third and final set, Miami Trace won 25-13 to complete the sweep.

Statistically for Miami Trace, Sydney Carter had 13 serve receives and 15 digs; Addyson Butts had 16 kills and five ace serves and Kylie Yeazel had 24 set assists and five ace serves.

Miami Trace (7-0, 3-0) plays next on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Jackson (6-6, 3-0) at 6 p.m.

Hillsboro (3-4, 1-2) plays again on Thursday, Sept. 14 at home against Chillicothe (3-8, 1-1) at 6 p.m.