Washington High School holds Homecoming parade

Washington Blue Lion cheerleaders
King candidate Ian Rogers-Wright and Queen candidate Kierstyn Mitchell
Washington girls middle school soccer team
Washington youth volleyball team
Washington youth volleyball team
Washington High School volleyball team
Sophomore attendant Alora Self
Washington City Schools Superintendent Dr. Tom Bailey tosses candy during parade.
King candidate Panth Shah and Queen candidate Maggie Gilmore
Washington Middle School volleyball team
King candidate Logan Presley and Queen candidate Annie Rayburn
Junior attendant Jarika Mick
Washington High School soccer team
Washington girls golf team
King candidate Garrett Wahl and Queen candidate Maryn Mustain
Freshman attendant Abigail Forsythe
Washington Blue Lion football team
Washington Blue Lion football team
Dance team and marching band
Washington Blue Lion cheerleaders
Blue Lion cross country team