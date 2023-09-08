Taking personal responsibility

When we were traveling as a professional music ministry, we would at times have opportunity to read. Every now and then we would start to see life through the lens of the opinion of the author who many times we did not know. But if that author wrote what we wanted to hear, we would accept it as truth. After awhile we realized that just because something is printed in a book, and it is what we like to hear, it does not make it so.

There are two ways to learn. One is by instruction, the other by experience. When we learn by instruction, our instructor must teach us the truth. When we learn by experience we usually try and fail before we know the truth. If our instructor does not teach us the truth, truth will not align with their teaching. If it is wrong teaching, we will try and fail until we discover the truth. The greatest danger is that we take the wrong instruction and continue to believe it as truth just because the teacher said it is so. If that continues we are headed for a catastrophe. The bible says in II Thessalonians that if we do not receive a love for the truth, we will be subject to strong delusion and will believe a lie. So the answer to our not being misled is to have a love for the truth.

The love for truth cannot exist unless we are committed to finding it. Sometimes it will take extra effort and research to know what is fact and what is fiction. As we found out reading books as we traveled, just because we want something to be true does not make it so. In John chapter 8, Jesus said that if you continue in my word you shall know the truth and the truth will make you free.

And in John 14:17; “the Spirit of truth, whom the world cannot receive, because it neither sees Him or knows Him; but you know Him, for He dwells with you and will be in you.”

There are always people that are trying to make things as they want them to be and many of these things involve radical changes. They are convinced that they have a better way; but if it is not found in the Word of God, it will not be anything like they think. They can create division and hatred with their beliefs if they are not founded in the truth.

Jesus words in Luke 11:17; “Every Kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation.”

