Late summer fruit available at Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — Yum! Late summer fruit is now available at the Saturday Fayette County Farmers Market. We have apples, melons and raspberries.

I was at a friend’s annual hog roast this past weekend, and it was quite warm, as this whole week has been. There was a beautiful array of food – lots of prepared pork, corn on the cob steam roasted in the shucks, and all the potato/slaw/pasta salad you can imagine, deviled eggs and desserts galore. But what really hit the spot for me on that day was the only available fruit…..watermelon. Cold and wet, it always seems to me to be the perfect food for truly hot days.

Melons are mostly water, which accounts for the refreshing nature. While they are relatively low in calories (they do contain various amounts of sugar), they are notably relatively low in nutrients. Dark red watermelons do provide a bounty of lycopene; Jo Robinson (Eating on the Wild Side) advises us to keep our red watermelon on the counter (not in the frig) for several days in order to radically enhance the lypocene levels.

Color is the key for much of our produce consumption. Darker, richer colors generally reflect higher nutritional levels. So, the redder the watermelon, and the more deep orange (for beta-carotene) the cantaloupe, the better. Of course, we don’t only eat for nutritional value….our food choices reflect culture and family and memory. But you are sure to get both nutritional and delicious choices at the market.

Visit the Fayette County Public Health community guest tent. Play “Emergency Preparedness Trivia,” ask a certified tech all your car seat questions, and learn about the Suicide Prevention Coalition upcoming Glow Walk.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up today. Other vendors may participate as well.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Alliums….green onions, leeks, yellow onions, and garlic. Carrots, baby beets, sunchokes (jerusalem artichokes), sweet potatoes, pie pumpkins. Fresh cut lemon verbena for teas and fruit salads. Fresh parsley. Raw unpasteurized local honey, strawberry jam. Sourdough crackers and buckeyes. GARLIC FOCACCIA. Butterfly weed plants. Cut Sweet Annie for drying.

Grounded Few (Christina Fox): Handmade candles, wax melts, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, stickers, and home decor including pieces of preserved moss, dried flowers, fall decor and embroideries.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge, lemon bars, pumpkin with butter cream icing and maple glazed apple crisp cookies.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted items and handmade beaded jewelry.

Red Hot Baking Co (Alondra Ridenour): Cookies, brownies and cakes.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

Slate Hill Farm & Orchard (Greg Hood and family): Galas (and POSSIBLY Crimson Crisp). “Drop” apples for deer and livestock available.

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Assorted jams/jellies (ELDERBERRY JELLY, APPLE BUTTER and RED RASPBERRY JALAPENO are back in stock!). Samples available. NO ADDED SUGAR: peach, triple berry and strawberry. Cherry tomatoes.

The Pie Lady and S. Plymouth Raw Honey (Julie & Dennis Mosny): Assorted fruit pies, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin cookies and banana cake with old-fashioned burnt butter icing.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread, other baked goods, sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Melons, zucchini, home grown tomatoes (cherry, slicing, heirloom), peppers, winter squash (acorn, butternut and spaghetti) and more. Potted mums.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Crocheted baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Crocheted dishcloths, pot scrubbers and quilted pot holders. Wax melts in over 40 scents now including the fall and holiday favorites: pumpkin pie spice, pumpkin pecan waffles, maple walnut fudge, vanilla pumpkin marshmallow, clove, Christmas Cabernet and gingerbread.

DSC Produce Farm (Darren Cox): 10 flavors of salsa and 4 flavors of salad dressings.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): Knit pumpkins, dog biscuits, popsicle holders, loveys, scarves, baking mixes, fingerless gloves and more.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.