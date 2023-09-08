Yeazel, Patton to be recommended to become new baseball, softball coaches at WHS

In an email sent out on Friday afternoon, Sept. 8 from the Washington Court House City School District office, the board minutes for the Monday, Sept. 11 school board meeting were enclosed.

Of the several agenda items, namely were the recommendations of two new head coaches in the district.

Brian Yeazel is being recommended to become the new varsity head baseball coach for the Blue Lions, and Trevor Patton is being recommended to become the new varsity head softball coach.

Other coaches to be recommended include Shannon Bartruff, head varsity boys basketball coach; Seth Leach, reserve boys basketball coach; Brandan Ellars, assistant high school girls basketball coach; Louis Reid, head varsity boys wrestling coach; Marlin Ellis, reserve boys wrestling coach; Buckie Caulley, head boys bowling coach; Ronnie Grim, volunteer football coach; Allen Hoosier, 7th grade boys basketball coach; and Todd Mustain, volunteer wrestling coach.

The board meeting is set to begin at 7 p.m. on Monday at the district office.