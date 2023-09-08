As summer ends, smell of fall is in the air

Hello!

Where did summer go? I can’t believe it is September already; it always makes me a little sad. I’m already missing it. Summer is my time of the year, the hot summer nights, sunny skies, soft warm winds…

When I was a kid, mom and I would set on her front porch swinging in the warm summer nights to catch a cool breeze “to cool off a bit before heading upstairs to bed.” It was always so quiet, a warm summer breeze blowing in the middle of Adelphi. Ahh, memories of my childhood, I will never forget.

Now it’s September. Time to think about all the wonderful things coming up. Like apples! I love apples.

Mom would make a “fresh apple cake” about this time of year, especially for the Sunday dinner table. It always turned out so moist and tasting of the fall apples, cinnamon, and nutmeg. While it was baking it just seemed the smell of fall was in the air, even though it was sometimes 90 degrees.

You can make an icing for the cake if you wish, Mom didn’t. She usually just had some cool whip for the top.

Apple Cake

3 Tablespoons butter

1 cup sugar

1 egg

3 cups diced apples.

1 cup flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

Directions:

Cream together butter, sugar, and egg, until it looks light and fluffy.

Beat in flour, baking soda, nutmeg, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla, until well blended.

Fold in the apples, gently, until well mixed.

Pour into a greased and floured baking pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 30 to 35 minutes or until the top of the cake springs back when touched.

Enjoy!