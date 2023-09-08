Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch schedule for the week of Sept. 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit

TUESDAY

Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit

THURSDAY

Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit

FRIDAY

Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread muffin, fruit

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Sept. 11-15 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Art Journaling

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch