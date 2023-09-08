Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch schedule for the week of Sept. 11-15 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, warm roll, fruit
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Sept. 11-15 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch