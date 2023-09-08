‘What shall I render unto the Lord?’

Psalms 116:12, “What shall I render unto the Lord for all his benefits toward me?”

This is our consideration. What are his benefits to us and what should we render because of His goodness to us?

Every once in a while we need our memory jogged to think back or to remember what the Lord has done for us, and what He is doing in our lives today. I want to list some of His benefits to the saints of God so you might see how blessed we really are.

In Psalms 103:3-5, “Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who health all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies; Who satisfieth thy mouth with good things; so that thy youth is renewed like the eagle’s.”

We cannot for space, list all of His benefits, but I think you get the message. What can we give Him who has given us all things freely? I believe we can return the love He has for us by loving Him more than life itself. We should place our confidence in His will for our lives. We could also render our service to Him.

I am sure you can think of more ways to please the Father for all of His benefits to us. Let us start by thanking Him!

