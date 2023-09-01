Logos meeting set for Tuesday

Doctrine is what we are taught and what we believe. Theology is a study of religious faith, practice, and experience. Ideologies are our opinions and beliefs, and world views are our philosophies of life. It is imperative that doctrines, theology, ideologies, and world views are formed from the word of God! Then and only then will we realize our true identity.

False doctrine, false idealism, and false world views have infiltrated the church through our culture, education, media, and social media. It is very important that we are educated Biblically on what we are up against. Alternate ideologies, world views or philosophies cannot be intermingled with Christianity. When they are, it is extremely dangerous. Our salvation is in Christ and Christ alone.

Please join us at the next Logos meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. where the goal is to be rooted and built up in Christ Jesus and established in the faith.

Remember to invite your family, friends, and coworkers. I would like for all of you to make a special effort to bring your pre-teen and teenage daughters and granddaughters. Everyone is welcome!

As always, at 6 p.m. we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7 p.m. The meeting is located at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington Court House. Child care is provided.

For more information, call 740-335-9641.