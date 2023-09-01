A perfect recipe for football season

Hello!

For those sports/football folks out there, you are going to have lots of appetizers and food to eat, so start planning the menus. I will help you out with that.

This week’s recipe is supposed to be an appetizer, but I have also made them as a main dish. When you want something a little different and maybe just a night of finger food.

These seem to be a popular little dish, make sure you have plenty of them on hand. They do take a little time to assemble, but they are well worth the effort it takes.

You can serve them with sour cream or even salsa, I even like them dipped in a little ranch dressing.

I like to have these with coleslaw, chips and of course cookies! Or you could just have a finger foods night!

However you decide to work these into a menu you won’t be disappointed, just keep in mind they do disappear quickly.

Muffin Taco Bombs

1lb pizza dough, at room temperature

1 lb. ground beef

1 packet taco seasoning

8oz cream cheese at room temperature

½ cup salsa

1 cup sharp shredded cheddar cheese

2 tablespoons butter, melted.

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and grease muffin tins with butter or spray with a nonstick spray.

2. Cook ground beef until no longer pink, Drain, and add a packet of taco seasoning and follow instructions on packet. Set Aside

3. Beat cream cheese until fluffy and add salsa, mix well

4. Divide pizza dough into 12 equal portions. Working one piece at a time roll dough into a ball, then flatten with fingers and stretch it into a four-inch circle. Repeat with remaining dough.

5. Place some of the cream cheese mixture in the center of each dough round and top with some of the ground beef mixture then the cheddar cheese. Be careful not to add too much. They need to fit in the muffin tin, and they will raise a bit.

6. Fold edges of dough up and around the filling, then pinch together to form bundle. Place seam side down in the muffin tin and brush with melted butter.

7. Bake until golden brown, 15-20 minutes, let sit until cool enough to handle.

These can be reheated in the microwave, if you have any leftovers. But I doubt that you will have to.

Enjoy!