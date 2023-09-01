Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Sept. 4-8 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY
Creamed chipped beef over biscuit, mashed potatoes, vegetables, vanilla wafers/fruit
WEDNESDAY
Boneless pork chop, dressing, sweet potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice
THURSDAY
Chili, peanut butter, tossed salad, fruit, crackers
FRIDAY
Beef pot roast, seasoned potatoes & carrots, green beans, dinner roll, muffin, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Sept. 4-8 is as follows:
MONDAY
Closed for Labor Day
TUESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. Caregivers support group
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Art Journaling
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch