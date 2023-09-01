Don’t miss salvation due to procrastination

II Corinthians 6:2, “For he saith, I have heard thee in a time accepted, and in the day of salvation have I succoured thee: behold, now is the accepted time: behold, now is the day of salvation.”

Today is the only day we have or should I say, today is the best day we have. An interesting statement is recorded in the Book of Exodus where Moses asked Pharaoh when did he want the curse for the frogs taken away, and Pharaoh says “tomorrow.”

What Pharaoh was saying was “Give me one more night with the frogs.” That is, one more miserable night. I think many people say the same thing today. They have good intentions. They say some day or when I get around to it, or tomorrow, or at a more convenient season.

Such is the case of Felix found in Acts 24:25, “And as he reasoned of righteousness, temperance, and judgment to come, Felix trembled, and answered, Go thy way for this time; when I have a convent season, I will call for thee.”

Many will miss out on salvation, blessings from God, and opportunities to serve the Lord because of procrastination. The convenient time is today!

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd.

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777