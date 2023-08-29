Lady Indians shut out Lady Lions, 5-0

Lady Lion goalkeeper Calee Ellars leaps to make a save during the first half of the match against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Washington would lose by a score of 5-0. Also pictured for the Lady Lions is Tyrena Cowman (4). Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

HILLSBORO — The Washington Lady Lions (1-1) kicked off conference play in soccer on Tuesday, Aug. 29 when they traveled to take on the Hillsboro Lady Indians (0-2). Washington was coming off of their first win of the season, a 5-0 shutout victory over Madison Plains, while Hillsboro was looking for their first win of the season.

The first half was tightly-contested with both defenses holding tough. Hillsboro would score the first goal of the game with under 20 minutes remaining in the half to take the lead.

Both teams threatened to score over the last several minutes of the first half but neither were able to do so, leaving the halftime score 1-0 in favor of the Lady Indians.

The second half was a different story, as Hillsboro scored early and often on their way to a 5-0 shutout victory. The Lady Lions had opportunities to get in the scoring column in the second half but none came to fruition.

Washington (1-2, 0-1) will play again on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Chillicothe (0-3) at 5 p.m.

Hillsboro (1-2, 1-0) has another match on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Jackson (1-1-1) at 7 p.m.