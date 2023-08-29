Lady Lions swept by Lady Indians in three sets

Washington junior Aysha Haney makes the save during the first set of the contest against Hillsboro on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023. Tyler Flora | Record-Herald

HILLSBORO — Frontier Athletic Conference volleyball play began on Tuesday, Aug. 29 for the Washington Lady Lions (1-3) as they traveled to take on the Hillsboro Lady Indians (2-2).

Hillsboro would take the first set, 25-18.

In the second set, Washington would overcome a large deficit to get it within four points but ultimately fell by a score of 25-20.

In the third set, Hillsboro won 25-13 to secure the sweep.

Statistically for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi led with two aces and Kierstyn Mitchell had one.

Natalie Truex led with six kills, followed by Wead-Salmi and Maggi Wall with four, Jarika Mick with three, Mitchell with two, and Peyton Hughes with two.

Aysha Haney led with 14 set assists, followed by Addison Shiltz with three and Hughes with one.

Wall led with 24 digs, followed by Mitchell with 10, Mick and Shiltz with seven, Wead-Salmi with three, and Haney and Hughes with two.

In the j-v contest, Hillsboro won in two sets, 25-22 and 25-14.

Washington (1-4, 0-1) plays again on Thursday, Aug. 31 at home against Chillicothe (1-4, 0-1) at 7 p.m.

Hillsboro (3-2, 1-0) is back in action on Thursday, Aug. 31 at Jackson (2-1) at 6 p.m.

In other games around the FAC, Chillicothe fell to Miami Trace (4-0, 1-0) in 4 sets, 3-1. Chillicothe won the first set 25-16 and Miami Trace won the next three sets 25-18, 25-23, and 25-12.