Lady Lion soccer blanks Madison Plains, 5-0

MADISON PLAINS — The Washington Lady Lions traveled to take on the Madison Plains Golden Eagles on Saturday, Aug. 26, looking to bounce back from a season-opening loss to London.

The Lady Lions scored their first goal of the season at the 19:40 minute mark on a goal from Destany Snyder. They would add another goal at the 13:51 mark when Kaithlyn Maquilling knocked one into the back of the net. Washington would take a 2-0 lead into the break.

In the second half, Calee Ellars would add two goals. The first came at the 31:44 mark and the second came at the 21:14 mark. Snyder would finish the scoring for the evening with a goal at the 16:18 mark to secure the 5-0 shutout.

Statistically for Washington, Ellars had two goals in two shots on goal. Snyder had two goals in eight shots on goal. Maquilling had one goal on two shots on goal.

Jannyah Villalobos-Burns and Tyrena Cowman each had an assist for the Lady Lions.

In goal, Ellars had eight saves on eight shots at goal in the first half, while Avah Ruggles had nine saves on nine shots at goal in the second half.

Washington head coach Brandan Ellars spoke after the victory.

“I’m really proud of this team and their efforts. We are battling through some adversities right now. We have had a few injuries lately that have limited our numbers. It’s tough to take the field and play an 80 minute game and only have a couple of substitutions, but we are battling through. We are a very young team and have several players that this is their first time playing soccer. You add that in with the few injuries and see that we can still walk away with a win and shutout, I can be nothing but proud of this team.”