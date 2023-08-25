Panthers win FAC No. 4 match at Buckeye Hills

Lady Lion Gwendolyn Duncan hits a shot during the FAC match at Buckeye Hills Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Courtesy photos The Miami Trace Lady Panthers won the Frontier Athletic Conference match at Buckeye Hills Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. (Standing, l-r); Emily Reeves, Audrey Mullins, Isabelle Deskins, Kelsey Douglas, Ashlynd Hippely, Allison Reeves, and Rylee Ferguson. Courtesy photos

GREENFIELD —The fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match for girls golf took place on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

Miami Trace won the event with a score of 221, followed by McClain with 224, Hillsboro with 230, Washington with 236, and Jackson and Chillicothe did not register a team score.

Individually for the Panthers, Emily Reeves led with a 51, followed by Ashlynd Hippely with a 53, Alison Reeves with a 54, Audrey Mullins and Kelsey Douglas with a 63, and Isabelle Deskins with a 68.

Individually for Mcclain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 50, followed by Abbie Lovett with a 56, Reese Roble and Avery Murphy with a 59, Jacolyn Bolender with a 61, and Kallie Posey with a 62.

Individually for Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 50, followed by Rylea Scarberry with a 56, Amani Cumberland with a 61, Halle Jones with a 63, Reagan Leeth with a 68, and Addy Knauff with a 69.

Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 43, followed by Gwendolyn Duncan with a 60, Jordyn Gray with a 65, Addison Yahn with a 68, and Leah Marine with a 70.

Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 35, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 52, and Ava Jenkins with a 64.

Individually for Chillicothe, Morgan Webb led with a 48, followed by Addison Smith with a 51, and Qiuchengxi Su with a 65.

Following the match, the current standings have McClain in first at 17-3, followed by Miami Trace at 16-4, Hillsboro at 12-8, Jackson at 7-13, Washington at 6-14, and Chillicothe at 0-20.

The next FAC match is set for Monday, Aug. 28 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County with a 4 p.m. start time.