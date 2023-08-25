Panthers win FAC No. 4 match at Buckeye Hills

GREENFIELD —The fourth Frontier Athletic Conference match for girls golf took place on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Miami Trace won the event with a score of 221, followed by McClain with 224, Hillsboro with 230, Washington with 236, and Jackson and Chillicothe did not register a team score.
Individually for the Panthers, Emily Reeves led with a 51, followed by Ashlynd Hippely with a 53, Alison Reeves with a 54, Audrey Mullins and Kelsey Douglas with a 63, and Isabelle Deskins with a 68.
Individually for Mcclain, Kaylin Sterling led with a 50, followed by Abbie Lovett with a 56, Reese Roble and Avery Murphy with a 59, Jacolyn Bolender with a 61, and Kallie Posey with a 62.
Individually for Hillsboro, Emma Yochum led with a 50, followed by Rylea Scarberry with a 56, Amani Cumberland with a 61, Halle Jones with a 63, Reagan Leeth with a 68, and Addy Knauff with a 69.
Individually for Washington, Faith Wynne led with a 43, followed by Gwendolyn Duncan with a 60, Jordyn Gray with a 65, Addison Yahn with a 68, and Leah Marine with a 70.
Individually for Jackson, Aubrey Arnold led and was the medalist with a 35, followed by Alia Rippeth with a 52, and Ava Jenkins with a 64.
Individually for Chillicothe, Morgan Webb led with a 48, followed by Addison Smith with a 51, and Qiuchengxi Su with a 65.
Following the match, the current standings have McClain in first at 17-3, followed by Miami Trace at 16-4, Hillsboro at 12-8, Jackson at 7-13, Washington at 6-14, and Chillicothe at 0-20.
The next FAC match is set for Monday, Aug. 28 at The Greens Golf Course of Fayette County with a 4 p.m. start time.