Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
BBQ riblet sandwich, roasted potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Ham & soup beans, cole slaw, cornbread, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Chicken parmesan with pasta, seasoned vegetables, tossed salad, garlic toast, fruit
THURSDAY
Cheeseburger, tater tots, baked beans, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes with gravy, cinnamon applesauce, vanilla wafers
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 28-Sept. 1 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure FS
11:30 a.m. Lunch