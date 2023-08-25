Divine providence

Matthew 6:30-32, “Wherefore, if God so clothe the grass of the field, which to day is, and to morrow is cast into the oven, shall he not much more clothe you, O ye of little faith? Therefore, take no thought saying, what shall we eat? or, What shall we drink? or, Wherewithal shall we be clothed? (For after all these things do the Gentiles seek:) For your heavenly Father knoweth that you have need of all these things.”

I would like to think that a lot of God’s providing is done behind the scenes.

I read a true story once about a church that was scheduled for choir practice at 7:30. The people were always accustomed to being just a little early, but on this particular day something happened. One was late because her little girl fell and got her dress all dirty and it had to be changed.

Another had company that was late leaving. One man had car trouble and still another had an unexpected phone call. These people arrived at choir practice a little after 7:30 and that was good for them, because at 7:25 the church blew up because of a gas leak.

This story can best be explained by Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for the good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

