Miami Trace tennis beats Washington, 5-0

On one of the hotter days of the summer, the Washington High School tennis team visited Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Aug. 24.
The normal match time for tennis during the week is 4:30 p.m.
This match was moved back to 6 p.m.
Miami Trace won the match, 5-0.
At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Jillian Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.
Caitlin Davis defeated Kate Bailey at second singles, 6-0, 6-1.
Audrie Musser won the third singles match, 6-2, 6-4 over Siddhi Patel.
At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper beat Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff, 6-1, 6-0.
Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony won the second doubles match, 6-2, 6-1 over Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods.
Miami Trace hosts Hillsboro Tuesday and travels to Jackson Thursday.
Washington is at Jackson Tuesday and will host East Clinton Thursday.