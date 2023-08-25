Miami Trace tennis beats Washington, 5-0

Washington’s Gretchen Reed makes the play during a second doubles match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Kendelle Woods stretches for the volley for Washington in a second doubles match at Miami Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. Caitlin Davis hits the return for Miami Trace during a second singles match against Washington High School Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at Miami Trace. Miami Trace’s Audrie Musser plays at third singles in an FAC match against Washington High School Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

On one of the hotter days of the summer, the Washington High School tennis team visited Miami Trace High School for a Frontier Athletic Conference match Thursday, Aug. 24.

The normal match time for tennis during the week is 4:30 p.m.

This match was moved back to 6 p.m.

Miami Trace won the match, 5-0.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs beat Jillian Frederick, 6-0, 6-0.

Caitlin Davis defeated Kate Bailey at second singles, 6-0, 6-1.

Audrie Musser won the third singles match, 6-2, 6-4 over Siddhi Patel.

At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper beat Sam Dallmayer and Adysun Bartruff, 6-1, 6-0.

Macy Mahorney and Kearra Anthony won the second doubles match, 6-2, 6-1 over Gretchen Reed and Kendelle Woods.

Miami Trace hosts Hillsboro Tuesday and travels to Jackson Thursday.

Washington is at Jackson Tuesday and will host East Clinton Thursday.