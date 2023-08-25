A tasty dish of chopped veggies

Hello!

I know as hot as it’s been most folks don’t want to heat up the kitchen and make the house hotter. Not to mention these beautiful hot summer days, I’d really rather be out in my garden, or flower beds.

This week’s recipe is a tasty little dish of chopped veggies. With all the vegetables that are so plentiful at the farmers market it’s easy to fall in love with the fresh taste of this dish.

It does take a little time to chop up all the vegetables, but it’s worth it. It seems to get more flavorful the next day. So, I do recommend you make this and refrigerate it for a least a couple of hours so the flavors have a little time to blend together.

I didn’t use bacon in this, I used real bacon bits. It does cut down a little on the time because I didn’t have to fry up some bacon. It also calls for peanuts, but I didn’t put them in. Peanuts tend to get a little soft when they are added to dishes like this, it’s not something I like, but if you do, add them!

This dish has a special appeal to me because I happen to love all the ingredients in it. I served this with hamburgers on the grill, and hot dogs. It pairs well with just about anything. I have to confess, it’s also a late-night snack for me.

If you are still having those family reunions and picnics, this recipe will make a very tasty addition to any picnic table. Please be cautious with this and don’t let it set out for very long, mayonnaise doesn’t do well in warm weather.

Veggie Chopped Salad

3 cups finely chopped fresh broccoli.

3 cups finely chopped cauliflower

3 cups finely chopped celery

2 cups frozen peas (about 8 ounces), thawed.

6 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled.

1-1/3 cups mayonnaise

¼ cup sugar

2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup salted peanuts

Directions

In a large bowl, combine the first five ingredients. In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise, sugar, cheese, vinegar, and salt until blended. Add salad and toss to coat. Just before serving, stir in peanuts. Refrigerate leftovers.

Enjoy!