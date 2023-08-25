Rising above things to come

When Glenda and I were first married, we lived in Florida for a short time because I had some apartments to help build. We lived about a mile from the gulf and went there often. I can remember watching the tide come in and go out again and again. The water line was constantly changing with the tide. We learned to fish when the tide was coming in.

Another thing that a boy from Ohio found interesting were the boat docks on the inter-coastal waterways. They were made to float up and down with the rising and lowering tide. They call those docks slips. The docks on our farm ponds were fixed and did not move.

There are some great life lessons that can be learned by observing Gods’ Creation. There are always high and low places that we go through. Like the tide they come and go again and again. Like catching fish, the best time to make important decisions is when the tide is rising. Decisions made in the low tides of life are much more likely to be bad ones. Anxiety is a sure sign of those low times. It has been proven that when we have anxiety we will accept bad advice and make many more wrong choices.

Jesus said in Matthew 10:16; “Behold, I send you out as sheep in the midst of wolves. Therefore be wise as serpents and harmless as doves.”

If you were to build a rigid dock where you need a slip, it would be under water every time the tide came in.

Jesus said in John 16:13; “However, when He, the Spirit of truth, has come, He will guide you into all truth; for He will not speak on His own authority, but whatever He hears He will speak; and He will tell you of things to come.”

The Spirit of truth hears from God, the creator of life.

In the low tides of life it can be very difficult to have a good outlook on things, but with the Spirit of truth, we will rise above things to come.

