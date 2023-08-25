Zane Trace volleyball tops Washington

KINNIKINNICK — The Washington High School volleyball teams visited Zane Trace High School Thursday, Aug. 24 for non-conference matches against the Pioneers.

The Pioneers won all three matches.

In the varsity match, Zane Trace won, 25-11, 25-12 and 25-12.

Zane Trace won the j-v match, 25-8, 25-9.

In the freshman match, Zane Trace won, 25-17, 25-19.

Statistically for Washington, Calleigh Wead-Salmi led with five kills, Natalie Truex had four and Jarika Mick had three.

Kierstyn Mitchell led her team with three ace serves. Maggi Wall had two and Wead-Salmi had one.

Aysha Haney led with seven assists and Addison Knisley had six.

Wall led with 13 digs and Mick had seven.

Wead-Salmi and Peyton Hughes each had two block assists and Truex had one.

Washington will play at Hillsboro Tuesday and will host Chillicothe Thursday at 5 p.m.