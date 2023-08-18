GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers boys golf team traveled to Buckeye Hills Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 17 to take on Leesburg Fairfield and Hillsboro in a tri-match.

Miami Trace won with a score of 176, followed by Fairfield with a 185 and Hillsboro with a 192.

Cade Whitacher was the medalist and led Miami Trace with a 42. Brady Armstrong was next for the Panthers with a 43, followed by Jonah Goddard with a 45, Kaden Noble with a 46, Charlie Worley with a 48, and Corbin Melvin with a 52.

A score for the Miami Trace j-v team was unavailable but those that competed for the Panthers included Emerson Shannon, Gavin Baughn, Reilly Campbell, Brock McBee, Gavin Cottrill, and Colton Lindsey.

Miami Trace is at Hillsboro for the third Frontier Athletic Conference match Monday at 4:30 p.m.