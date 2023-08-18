Hello!

Black Raspberries are my all-time favorite fruit. Blueberries are right next to it. I love the flavor of this soft fruit.

They are super healthy, and no matter what you do to them, like cook them, freeze them or can them, they hold their nutritional value.

I happen to love them in smoothies, first thing in the morning for breakfast. I like to take them to work with me as a little snack in the afternoon when that afternoon slump hits.

I’ve made blueberry pies, blueberry cakes, ice cream, pancakes, cookies, and everything else in between. I got super excited when I found this recipe! One more recipe to add to my collection of what to do with blueberries.

This recipe is a sweet bread, a dessert, or a wonderful snack. Whatever you choose it does not disappoint.

I do recommend that you don’t cut it until it cools completely because it does tend to break if it’s not cool.

I also greased and floured the pan to make sure it came out of the pan in one piece. You can use parchment paper on the bottom of the pan also. It seems to come out fine with a little Crisco and flour.

I also used applesauce instead of the butter it calls for. It calls for 1/3 cup butter, but I used 1/3 cup of applesauce. I love how it makes the texture in this bread moist and dense.

This does make a large loaf, just make sure your pan is big enough so it doesn’t run over in the oven.

This is definitely a Sunday dinner table worthy recipe.

Lemon Blueberry bread

1 ½ cups flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup butter, melted.

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons lemon juice

½ cup milk

1 cup fresh or frozen blueberries

1 tablespoon flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 and line a 9×5 loaf pan with parchment paper.

In a medium bowl, whisk the flour, baking powder and salt, and set aside.

In the bowl of an electric mixer, blend together the melted butter, sugar, eggs, vanilla, and lemon juice. Mix until well combined.

While slowly mixing, add flour mixture and milk, until it’s well combined.

Rinse off the blueberries so they have a bit of moisture on them and in a small bowl toss the blueberries and 1 Tablespoon flour. This will prevent the blueberries from sinking to the bottom of your loaf.

Add the flour coated berries to the batter and gently fold them in.

Pour batter into prepared pan and bake 55 to 65 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center of the loaf comes out clean.

Icing:

1 stick butter (melted)

2 teaspoons vanilla

Enough confectioners sugar to make a thick icing. (Usually about 3 cups)

Spread over warm (not hot) loaf.

Cool completely.

Enjoy!