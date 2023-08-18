CHILLICOTHE — The second Frontier Athletic Conference match for girls golf took place at Chillicothe Country Club on Thursday, Aug. 17. McClain won the team portion and Aubrey Arnold of Jackson was the individual medalist with a 43.

McClain shot a 231, followed by Jackson with a 244, Miami Trace with a 250, Hillsboro with a 261, and Washington with a 264. Chillicothe did not have enough golfers to register a team score.

Individually for McClain, Kallie Posey shot a 55, Jacolyn Bolender shot a 56, Kaylin Sterling shot a 59, Abbie Lovett shot a 61, Avery Murphy shot a 66, and Kate Barrett shot a 72.

For Jackson, Arnold led with a 43, Alia Rippeth shot a 59, Ava Jenkins shot a 70, and Bambi Smallwood shot a 72.

For Miami Trace Kelsey Douglas shot a 59, Alison Reeves shot a 62, Ashlynd Hippely shot a 64, Emily Keaton shot a 65, and Karli Wilson shot a 68.

For Hillsboro, Emma Yochum shot a 56, Addy Knauff shot a 67, Grace Watson shot a 69, Rylea Scarberry shot a 69, Reagan Leeth shot a 71, and Halle Jones shot a 72.

For Washington, Faith Wynne shot a 54, Gwendolyn Duncan shot a 66, Addison Yahn shot a 72, Kaylee Perkins shot a 72, and Leah Marine shot a 72.

For Chillicothe, Morgan Webb shot a 60, Addison Smith shot a 64, and Qiuchengxi Su shot a 70.

The current FAC standings through two matches have Jackson in first at 3-1 overall, McClain in second at 5-2, Miami Trace in third at 4-3, Hillsboro in fourth at 4-3, and Washington in fifth at 0-7.

The third FAC match will take place at Hillsboro Elks Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 22.