JACKSON — On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Miami Trace tennis team traveled to Jackson for a Frontier Athletic Conference match.

Miami Trace earned its first win of the season, 5-0 over Jackson.

At first singles, Brooklyn Riggs defeated Lauren Carper, 6-2, 6-0.

Caitlin Davis won the second singles match, 6-4, 6-0 over Lacey Houser.

Audrie Musser was trailing at third singles, 3-4, but got the win when her opponent, Mya Dummitt, had to retire.

At first doubles, Jacinta Pettit and Raelin Pepper beat Deanna Huston and Hannah Fortner, 6-0, 6-1.

Macy Mahorney and Lily Waddle won the second doubles match, 6-3, 6-1 over Kylee Fowler and McKensey Coyan.

Also for Miami Trace, Kearra Anthony won a j-v match, 6-0.

Miami Trace (1-2) had a match scheduled for Aug. 16 at Greeneview.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, Miami Trace plays at Chillicothe and on Thursday, Aug. 24, Washington visits Miami Trace. Match time is 4:30 p.m.

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]