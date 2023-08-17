The Miami Trace High School girls soccer team is off to a tremendous, perhaps even record-setting start to the 2023 season.

On Friday, Aug. 11, Miami Trace visited Westfall High School and won that match, 12-0.

Thursday, Aug. 17, Miami Trace hosted Southeastern High School (from near Chillicothe) and won that match, 14-0.

It was 8-0 at halftime.

The Record-Herald is awaiting confirmation as to whether 14 goals in a match is a school record, as well as the 14-goal margin of victory and the 26 goals scored in two games.

Miami Trace scored a total of 29 goals in 17 matches all of last season.

The game Thursday was played under cloudy skies with a steady light rain throughout the second half.

Freshman Nora Morrison led Miami Trace with four goals. She had one assist.

Freshman Karleigh Cooper scored two goals and had three assists.

Freshman Marian Mara scored one goal and had one assist; freshman Elyse Day had one goal and one assist; sophomore Hailey Webster scored one goal and had two assists; sophomore Belle DeBruin scored one goal and had one assist; sophomores Gabbi Thoroman, Ella McCarty and Anna Eggleton each scored one goal; junior Hannah Houck scored one goal and sophomore Emma Eggleton had one assist.

Miami Trace will play at Fairfield High School (Leesburg) Thursday, Aug. 24 at 5 p.m.

By Chris Hoppes

[email protected]