Rain could not dampen the fellowship experienced by the Good Hope Lions at their annual Steak Night held on Thursday at the Wayne Township Hall. More than 50 members and guests enjoyed fresh rib-eye steaks cooked over an open wood fire, freshly picked corn-on-the-cob boiled in large pots of water over open flame, cole slaw and bread. The Good Hope Lions meet the third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Wayne Township Hall.