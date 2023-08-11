The Miami Trace Panthers held a scrimmage against the Unioto Shermans Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Above, Evan Colegrove (20) carries behind a block from Westin Dawes (44). The Panthers open the season on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game at Waverly High School. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers goes for the tackle against Unioto’s Caden Cutright (13). Also pictured for the Panthers is Walker Glispie (52).

