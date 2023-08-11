The Miami Trace Panthers held a scrimmage against the Unioto Shermans Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Above, Evan Colegrove (20) carries behind a block from Westin Dawes (44). The Panthers open the season on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game at Waverly High School.

Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald photos

Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers goes for the tackle against Unioto’s Caden Cutright (13). Also pictured for the Panthers is Walker Glispie (52).

The Miami Trace Panthers held a scrimmage against the Unioto Shermans Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. Above, Evan Colegrove (20) carries behind a block from Westin Dawes (44). The Panthers open the season on Friday, Aug. 18 with a game at Waverly High School.

Miami Trace’s Jake Manbevers goes for the tackle against Unioto’s Caden Cutright (13). Also pictured for the Panthers is Walker Glispie (52).

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR