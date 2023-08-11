Seymour named First Baptist Church pastor

With the passing of Pastor Joe Current, First Baptist Church has been searching for a new pastor. The church is excited to announce Bobby Seymour has accepted the call to serve as the new pastor of the church.

Seymour and his wife, Connie, have been lifetime residents of Fayette County and former members of First Baptist Church. They have two sons, Ryan and Nathan, and his wife Danielle. They have four grandchildren, Brandon, Kailyn, Trenton and Madison.

Bobby is retired from working for the railroad company. He attended classes at Cedarville College and has taught Sunday School classes for the past several years.

Bobby’s first Sunday serving First Baptist Church will be Aug. 20. Church service starts at 10:30 a.m.