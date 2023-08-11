The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The free Jeffersonville Public Pool party sponsored by Fayette County Public Health was a “splashing” time for the whole family - both kids and adults of all ages. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos Fayette County Public Health brought helpful resources and staff to the pool party they proudly sponsored, hosted at the Jeffersonville Public Pool, on Thursday afternoon. From left to right: Erica Dumford, certified medical assistant, Leigh Cannon, health commissioner, Ashley Roberts, director of nursing. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos The Ohio Department of Health - Help Me Grow Home visitors. Brya Labig | Record-Herald photos

Fayette County Public Health brought helpful resources and staff to the pool party they proudly sponsored, hosted at the Jeffersonville Public Pool, on Thursday afternoon. From left to right: Erica Dumford, certified medical assistant, Leigh Cannon, health commissioner, Ashley Roberts, director of nursing.

The Ohio Department of Health – Help Me Grow Home visitors.