The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 14-18 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, dinner roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice, fruit, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 14-18 is as follows:

MONDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Volleyball

TUESDAY

9:30 a.m. Commodities

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

WEDNESDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

THURSDAY

10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC

11:30 a.m. Lunch

FRIDAY

11:30 a.m. Lunch