The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of Aug. 14-18 is as follows:
MONDAY
Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit
TUESDAY
Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, dinner roll, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Meatloaf, baked potato, green beans, fruit, vanilla wafers
THURSDAY
Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit
FRIDAY
Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit juice, fruit, chocolate chip cookie
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of Aug. 14-18 is as follows:
MONDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Volleyball
TUESDAY
9:30 a.m. Commodities
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – FCPH
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure – SHC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
FRIDAY
11:30 a.m. Lunch