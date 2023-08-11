‘Ye are the light of the world’

Matthew 5:14-16, “Ye are the light of the world. A city that is set on a hill cannot be hid. Neither do men light a candle, and put it under a bushel, but on a candlestick; and it giveth light unto all that are in the house. Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.”

There is a song our children sing that says, “Brighten the corner where you are.” I wonder whether people can see God’s simple plan of salvation through the light you are shining. It only takes a spark to get a fire going and then many will be able to say, “Once I was blind, but now I see.” Won’t you be that spark?

The believer is to perform these duties in the light. They are to be worshipping, working, waring, walking, witnessing, and watching.

Ephesians 5:8, “For ye were sometimes darkness, but now are ye light in the Lord: walk as children of light.”

Anchor Baptist Church

456 Jamison Rd

Washington Court House, OH 43160

740-333-7777