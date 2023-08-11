You have heard many times, “You are what you eat.” That seems to be something that has been found to be true. If we eat the right thing, we feel better and are generally healthier. You would think that would encourage people to eat right and have a happier healthier life. Not so. People have to make themselves eat the right thing so many just do not make an effort to a healthier life.

Many of the wrong things we eat taste good. Many of the foods we should eat do not seem to be as desirable to our taste. Sugar is sweet and we can even get addicted to it. Broccoli is not sweet and many people do not like it. As a result, many more people really like sweets which, if consumed to excess can create all types of health problems, and they do not like broccoli, which can actually improve our health. Why does this happen?

There are many things that could help us that we do not pay attention to. We are created beings and our behavior many times does not follow the right path. Sometimes it is what we eat, sometimes it is the way we think. If we allow the wrong things to enter our bodies or minds, we can get totally messed up. If we want to improve our lives we must first think right. Our world is created in our mind. We first think something, we then speak it, then do we do it. Many people try to do things differently but they have not started with the right thoughts.

Our mind is something like a computer. We are subject to what is input. Recently our database needed to be updated and we found that some of the information we had put in the program was not correct. It is very important to think on the right things. If this is to happen, we will have to have the right information which can at times be difficult to find.

Knowing that the right information has to be programmed in my mind, I have to find a source of that information that is dependable and true. The bible teaches us that we can have the mind of Christ.

Paul said in I Corinthians 1:10, “I plead with you brethren, by the name of our Lord Jesus Christ that you all speak the same thing, and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly joined together in the same mind and in the same judgment.”

Since that is the case, I need to pursue the mind of Christ to be my mind. I must first believe it is available, then I have to guard against bad information distorting the truth. We are in a time that we must have the mind of Christ to know truth from fiction.

