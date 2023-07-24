WCH Police Dept. arrests/citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

July 23

Darren AD Huffman, 34, 1111 Rawling St. Apt. A, civil protection order violation.

Jamie L. Morgan, 41, 232 W. Oak St., bench warrant – failure to appear, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

July 22

Timothy R. Miller, 26, Honea Path, SC, expired registration.

Christopher M. Looney, 51, 1155 Leesburg Ave., domestic violence, resisting.

July 21

Trevor J.L. Campbell, 25, Waverly, license forfeiture suspension.

Dwayne M. Thompson, 33, 1013 Country Club Court, speed, non-compliance suspension.

Cheronda Bellar, 23, Bloomingburg, menacing.

July 20

Quinnesha K. Dixson, 23, 225 W. Kennedy Ave., driving with temporary/no valid driver.

Christopher E. Holt, 35, Greenfield, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Austin W. Payne, 26, 707 E. Paint St., no operator’s license.

Justin Cunningham, 52, 507 3rd St., fireworks while intoxicated.

July 19

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 18

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., unruly.

Timothy Carver, 41, 623 Harrison St., domestic violence by threats.

Corey M. Keaton, 30, 824 E. Market St., criminal mischief.

July 17

Juvenile, 15, Washington C.H., unruly.

Amanda Jones, 34, at large, Highland County warrant.

Margaret E. Craig, 53, 1892 Armbrust Road, right-of-way violation when turning left.

James P. Burgess, 46, Dayton, license forfeiture, reckless operation.

John Fowler, 21, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

July 16

Cleadus E. Ramey, 46, Lockbourne, Ohio, disorderly by intoxication (fourth-degree misdemeanor), obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor), resisting (second-degree misdemeanor).

July 15

Steven R. Blackburn, 36, 12519 State Route 38 NE, Bloomingburg, failure to control, leaving after accident.

Adam C. Morris, 37, 619 Gibbs Ave., non-compliance suspension, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Brandon Powers, 39, 425 Wilson St., Adult Parole Authority warrant.

Anthony Maynard, 40, Bloomingburg, license forfeiture.

Albert Milligan, 35, 331 Rose Ave., domestic violence by threats.

Jeanie E. Rudd, 36, 703 1/2 S. North St., driving under suspension.

July 14

Paul E. Houser II, 31, Mt. Sterling, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Whitney A. Downing, 29, at large, bench warrant – failure to appear (two counts).

July 13

Christopher Pressley, 43, Jamestown, bench warrant – failure to appear.

July 12

Raymond Drake III, 51, 722 John St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jonathan W. Duncan, 48, 703 S. Fayette St., theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

July 11

James L. Hayner, 31, 549 Warren Ave., bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Joseph T. Howland, 37, at large, assault.

Patty A. Sullivan, 52, 1097 Bogus Road, marked lanes violation.

July 10

Sandra L. Mckinney, 81, 429 N. North St., stop sign violation.