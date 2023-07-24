Atomic Credit Union is hosting its first Community Appreciation Day at the Washington Court House Branch location. The one-year anniversary is approaching and Atomic would like to thank all of the community members for such a warm welcome the last nine months, according to a news release.

The event will run from 11 a.m.–4 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at its branch located at 1501 Columbus Ave. There will be food and beverages, giveaways and door prizes, with the grand prize being a kayak and camping basket. All of Atomic’s lenders will be there for anyone who would like to discuss an ag loan, car loan, mortgage, or any other financial service.

Atomic Credit Union serves 70,000 members throughout its 19-county community charter. Branches are located in Piketon, Waverly, Beaver, Jackson, Oak Hill, Wellston, Wheelersburg, Portsmouth, Minford, Lucasville, Bridge Street Chillicothe, Western Ave. Chillicothe, Logan, Athens, and Washington Court House, and later this year in Circleville, and Hillsboro.

Also, Atomic Credit Union offers the largest student-run credit union program in the nation with nearly 60 participating local area schools.