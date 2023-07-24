The City of Washington Court House recently welcomed “New You Cryo” to the community. The business is located at 9 Fayette Center, and offers Cryo-slimming services, IV therapy, teeth whitening, red light therapy, and many other add-ons. Pictured from left to right: McKenzie Martin, Kiara Sizemore, Christina Cowman, WCH City Manager Joe Denen, Mikaila Moore and Dale Lynch, WCH City Council member.
Submitted photo
