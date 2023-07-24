WCH Police Dept. incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

July 22

Theft: At 12:19 p.m., officers responded to 1412 Lindberg Ave. in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, contact was made with the complainant in reference to medication being stolen. A report was taken.

Domestic Violence/Resisting: At 8:37 p.m., officers made contact with the victim, who advised her live-in boyfriend had assaulted her. A warrant was clerked for the defendant. Officers made contact with the defendant and when officers were taking him into custody, he resisted arrest. The defendant was taken into custody and transported to jail.

CPO Violation: At 11:41 p.m., officers responded to 1111 Rawling St., Apt. A, in reference to a welfare check on the victim due to there being a history of domestic violence in the residence. The caller also stated that she believed the offender was in the residence with the victim and there was an active protection order. Officers arrived and located the offender hiding behind a bedroom door. The offender was arrested.

July 21

Menacing: At 2:35 p.m., officers responded to 1025 Dayton Ave. in reference to the victim receiving threats of violence. A warrant was clerked for the defendant and the defendant was later taken into custody.

Domestic Violence: At 4:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to 223 W. Oak St. in reference to an assault. Contact was made with the victim, who advised he was struck in the face by the mother to his child. The victim had visible signs of being assaulted and a witness corroborated the victim’s statement. The offender was arrested for domestic violence and transported to the Fayette County Jail.

July 20

Discharging Fireworks: At 10:05 p.m., officers responded to the area of Third Street in reference to the defendant causing a disturbance and setting off fireworks. Contact was made with the defendant, who was intoxicated and admitted to setting off fireworks. The defendant was issued a summons.

July 18

Aggravated Menacing/Discharge of Firearm/Tampering: At 4:05 a.m., officers responded to the area of Vine Street and Elm Street in reference to a person with a gun. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim, who advised while walking with his girlfriend, they got into an argument. During the argument, the offender discharged a firearm. Officers located the offender nearby, who later admitted to discharging the firearm and then putting firearm inside a sewer. The offender was taken into custody and transported to jail.

Theft of a Motor Vehicle: At 10:15 p.m., officers made contact with the victim, who advised that his vehicle had been stolen. The victim thought this vehicle was repossessed, but advised that he is still receiving notices for it to be repossessed. A report was completed.

Domestic Violence by Threats: At 5:35 p.m., officers responded to 629 Harrison St. in reference to a domestic violence complaint. Upon arrival, contact was made with the victim and witnesses. The victim advised that the offender made threats of physical harm. A warrant was clerked for the offender. Later, the offender was taken into custody and transported to jail.