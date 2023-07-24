Several members of Wilmington VFW Post 6710 greet a delegation from Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) and watch as VFW Post Commander Ron Dunn (center) presents a $1,000 check to Shawn Cox the Casey Camp Wreaths Across America Coordinator. Pictured left to right are: VFW Members Leslie Rose, Jack Rose, Jeff Rollins, Brady Stevens, John Walker, Bob Rich, Jared Holmes, and Commander Ron Dunn. Casey Camp members Shawn Cox, Casey Camp Jr. Vice Commander Charles Rose, Mike Sutton, and Casey Camp Sr. Vice Commander Kelly Hopkins. Submitted photos Some of the wreaths placed during a Henry Casey Camp Wreaths Across America ceremony. Submitted photos

Wilmington VFW Post 6710 recently helped Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) start its 2023 Wreaths Across America fundraising drive with a donation of $1,000.

Wreaths Across America is a non-profit organization best known for placing veterans’ wreaths on the graves at Arlington National Cemetery at Christmas time. This year marks the Casey Camp’s fourth year in the program.

Henry Casey Camp member Shawn A. Cox, a past Ohio Department SUVCW commander, serves as the camp coordinator for the Wreaths Across America project. He said “the camp purchases the wreaths from the national Wreaths Across America organization.” In December, Casey Camp members along with community volunteers place the wreaths on the graves of military veterans.

Cox said “the Wilmington VFW Post’s generous donation will make it possible for the Casey Camp to almost double the number of military veterans’ graves that will be decorated with a wreath this year.”

At each gravesite, the person placing the Remembrance Wreath announces the name of the veteran, thanks him for his service and salutes. It is believed that a veteran is not forgotten if his name is remembered.

Cox noted the goal of the Henry Casey Camp is to place a Remembrance Wreath on the grave of every veteran. However, to achieve this goal additional donations are needed, and in December community volunteers are needed to assist camp members in placing the wreaths. Anyone interested in donating or assisting the camp as a volunteer should contact a member of the Henry Casey Camp.