ODOT provides weekly construction update

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Fayette County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

U.S. Route 35

NEW IMPACTS

Creek Road between Old U.S. 35 and Rowe Ging Road will close starting Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, Aug. 5. Detour: Creek Road to Ford Road to State Route 41 to U.S. 35 to State Route 753 to Old U.S. 35.

U.S. 35 northbound and southbound over Creek Road will have various daily lane restrictions (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.) starting Sunday, July 23 through Saturday, Aug. 5.