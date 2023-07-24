Maya McCoy saw her grand champion meat goat sell for $2,500 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Buckeye Illini Genetics; Butcher Block, London, Ohio; Faris Insurance; McDonald and Son Feeds; SVG; Fayette Veterinary Hospital and EZ Oil Change.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
Alli Knecht’s reserve champion meat goat brought a price of $1,200 at the sale Friday, July 21, 2023 at the Fayette County Fair. The buyer was the Fayette Veterinary Hospital.
Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald
