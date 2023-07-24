Jaxon Blair’s grand champion rabbit (pen of 2) sold for $1,400 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: John Henderer Ford; Robin’s Nest Flowers and Gifts; KR Auto; Mike Carey for Congress and John Henderer Honda. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Meyer Bloom’s reserve champion rabbit (pen of 2) sold for $1,200 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Emily Jackson, CNP; Ralph Bloom Trucking; Matt Jackson Trucking; Brace Place; John Bloom Trucking and Merchant’s Bank. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

