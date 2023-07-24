Anna Langley’s grand champion market chicken (pen of 3) fetched $3,500 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyer was the local Eagles Lodge 423. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald Jonah Goddard’s reserve champion market chicken (pen of 3) sold for $1,200 at the Fayette County Fair Friday, July 21, 2023. The buyers were listed as: Michael Black; Concord Township Trustees; Havens’ Family Landscaping; Shane McMahon Insurance; John Hinderer Ford; Bobcat of Dayton; Cummings Farm; Jess Weade Prosecuting Attorney; GP Mowing;First State Bank; Faris Insurance; SVG; Ben and Melissa Havens; 5/3 Bank and Melvin Stone. Chris Hoppes | Record-Herald

