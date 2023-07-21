Vendor schedule for Saturday Farmers Market

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — You may remember that green beans were more than mentioned in last week’s Farmers Market article. I may be fixated on them because this is simply a stellar green bean year. All of my beans are bearing profusely and I am eating, selling and giving them away by the bag, big and small.

The eating is fabulous, truly “farm to fork.” These vegetables are delicious boiled or steamed with new potatoes, or steamed/cooled/then sauteed with butter or olive oil and garlic or “everything” blend. They are easily roasted or grilled and made into both old and new fashioned cold salads (think three bean salad vs. one with an Asian flair with soy sauce/rice vinegar/sesame oil and seeds along with garlic and almonds). They are delicious raw, and of course are preserved by freezing, canning, pickling or drying.

This versatile and delicious vegetable is low calorie (44 calories for a cup), and an excellent source of vitamins K and A, as well as fiber and many, many vitamins. Stop by my booth and share your favorite green bean (or any vegetable!) recipe and I’ll feature it in a future article. This is our county fair week, but you wouldn’t want to survive on fair food for a whole week, so we’ll see you at the market.

The Market is open Saturday morning from 8:30 to noon. It is located in the municipal parking lot on the corner of South Main and East East streets. SNAP EBT food benefit cards and credit/debit cards are accepted. Those using the SNAP EBT card for food purchases receive matching dollar “Produce Perks” tokens ($1 for $1) good only for fruits, vegetables, and food producing plants. So,”buy one, get one” for up to $25 every market day. Five dollar coupons will be available again for Fayette County Farm Bureau members at each Saturday market; these can be spent at both the Wednesday and Saturday markets.

The following list contains the names and products of the vendors that expect to set up this Saturday. Other vendors may participate as well.

Your Other Mother’s Kitchen (Don & Sara Creamer): Bread, other baked goods, sewing crafts.

Bridge View Gardens (Hunter & Lorelle Rohrer): Fresh spring produce including sweet corn, zucchini, home grown tomatoes/cherry tomatoes, green beans, candy onions, cucumbers, new potatoes, red beets and peppers. Potted sunflower plants.

Cozy Baby Blessings (Nancy Cutter): Handmade baby essentials including crochet baby blankets and hats, flannel burp cloths, teethers and pacifier clips. Also crochet dishcloths and pot scrubbers, beaded pens, key chains and wax melts.

Edlynns Attic (Robin Dement): New applesauce oatmeal dog treats, new red heart yarn, and new green fingerless gloves. Also baby hats, loveys, popsicle holders, baking mixes and more.

Engeti (Alana Walters): pies, cakes, cinnamon rolls, yeast rolls, bread, cookies, sugar scrub.

Fiddle Dee Pet Sets (Ellie Wait): Over the collar dog bandanas, scrunchie and headbands for humans.

Gerhardt/King Farms (Kevin Gerhardt & Jeff King): Green beans, new red and Yukon Gold potatoes, Super sweet bi-color corn, and summer squash.

Greens & Greenery (Katrina Bush): Produce (and plants) grown using organic practices, including green onion, cucumbers, green beans and cherry tomatoes. Native perennial and annual flowering plants. Raw unpasteurized local honey, strawberry jam, sourdough crackers.

Grounded Few (Christina Fox): Handmade candles, wax melts, bracelets, necklaces, keychains, stickers and home décor including pieces of preserved moss, dried flowers, and embroideries.

Hostetter Kitchen (Melody Martin): Bread, rolls, cinnamon buns, zucchini, pumpkin and banana (tea) breads, whoopie pies, cheese bread, pizza buns, cakes, pies (including fresh peach), bars, and more.

Jim’s Premium Ground Beef (Jim Hobbs): Premium ground beef in assorted packages (patties, bulk tubes).

Julie G’s Cookies (Julie Greenslade): Chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin, ginger, snickerdoodle, pineapple, sugar, macadamia nut, peanut butter, peanut butter jumbos, peanut butter fudge and lemon bars.

Karyn’s Kreations (Karyn Brunton): Crocheted items.

Red Hot Baking Co (Alondra Ridenour): Cookies: S’mores, peanut butter, chocolate chip, and m&m. Peanut butter brownies.

Rural Beans Roastery LLC (Kameron Rinehart): Assorted freshly roasted coffee (beans and ground).

The Jam Man (David Persinger): Many assorted jams/jellies (BLACK RASPBERRY JAM & PLUM JAM), also no added sugar cherry jam and seedless blackberry jam. Samples available. Assorted Texas chocolate sheet cakes.

Wood Designs by DW (Debbie Welch): One of a kind handcrafted wood items— birdhouses, signs, tables, gnomes. Crocheted items including kitchen towels, pot scrubs, pot holders, baby booties, and afghans. Will take custom and special orders.

Katrina Bush is a vendor with the Fayette County Farmers Market.