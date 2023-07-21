WCH woman dies after being struck by semi

FAYETTE COUNTY — A 38-year-old Washington Court House woman died after she was struck by a semi tractor trailer Thursday night while crossing U.S. Route 35 West, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP).

At approximately 10:19 p.m., a 2014 Freightliner Cascade tractor-trailer combination, driven by Rodney Morris, 55, of Clemmons, NC, was heading west on U.S. Route 35 near the U.S. Route 62 overpass.

A pedestrian — identified as Chrystal Shadley — crossed the roadway and was struck by the Freightliner. According to OSHP, Shadley succumbed to fatal injuries at the scene of the crash.

Morris was not injured as a result of the crash.

The accident occurred during a heavy downpour of rain as the county was under a severe thunderstorm warning and tornado warning around the same time. U.S. 35 West was shut down for a period of time while OSHP and the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

“We don’t know why (the victim) was on 35, there was no indication,” said Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth. “I don’t believe there were any vehicles parked alongside the road. This is just speculation, but there was such a heavy downpour, some pedestrians may have gone under the overpass to get away from the rain. It’s possible she could have been walking on 62 and gone underneath the overpass to get away from the storm.”

Also assisting at the scene were the Fayette County Coroner’s Office, Washington Court House Fire Department and Emergency Medical Service, and the Washington Court House Police Department.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was on scene rerouting traffic until U.S. 35 West reopened.

The crash remains under investigation, according to OSHP.