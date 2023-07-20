Pedestrian struck and killed on US 35

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a semi tractor trailer tonight on US 35 West at the US 62 overpass, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

US 35 West is currently shut down while the Ohio State Highway Patrol and sheriff’s office are investigating. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has also arrived at the scene.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is currently rerouting traffic until the road opens back up, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly after the Fayette County Fairgrounds was closed due to severe weather in the area. Earlier tonight, a tornado warning was issued for southern Fayette County until 10 p.m.